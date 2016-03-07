Suspect identified in Idaho shooting of pastor in church parking - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suspect identified in Idaho shooting of pastor in church parking lot

Posted: Updated:
The man accused of shooting CDA pastor Tim Remington has been identified as Kyle Odom. The man accused of shooting CDA pastor Tim Remington has been identified as Kyle Odom.

UPDATE 10: 28 P.M.- The man accused of shooting CDA pastor Tim Remington has been identified as Kyle Odom. He's on the run tonight, believed to be driving an '04 Honda Accord with Idaho license plate K578519. If you see him, call 911.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police report a man has been shot in the parking lot of the Altar Church Sunday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene in the area of 9th and Best Ave. just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man in the parking lot of the church with several gunshot wounds. The victim, who has been identified by friends as Pastor Tim Remington,  was taken to Kootenai Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries in the trauma center. The hospital reported Sunday afternoon that Remington was in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting left the scene before police arrived. Police say that suspect has not been located. The Chief of Police says the suspect was driving a silver sedan at the time of the shooting. Witnesses at the scene told our sister station KHQ that the shooter attended church services and then waited in his car for Pastor Tim to come out of the church before shooting him in the parking lot.

Sunday night, church members at the hospital told our sister station in Spokane that Pastor Tim's condition is improving Sunday night.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   