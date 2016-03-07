Suspect identified in Idaho shooting of pastor in church parking lot

UPDATE 10: 28 P.M.- The man accused of shooting CDA pastor Tim Remington has been identified as Kyle Odom. He's on the run tonight, believed to be driving an '04 Honda Accord with Idaho license plate K578519. If you see him, call 911.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police report a man has been shot in the parking lot of the Altar Church Sunday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene in the area of 9th and Best Ave. just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man in the parking lot of the church with several gunshot wounds. The victim, who has been identified by friends as Pastor Tim Remington, was taken to Kootenai Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries in the trauma center. The hospital reported Sunday afternoon that Remington was in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting left the scene before police arrived. Police say that suspect has not been located. The Chief of Police says the suspect was driving a silver sedan at the time of the shooting. Witnesses at the scene told our sister station KHQ that the shooter attended church services and then waited in his car for Pastor Tim to come out of the church before shooting him in the parking lot.

Sunday night, church members at the hospital told our sister station in Spokane that Pastor Tim's condition is improving Sunday night.