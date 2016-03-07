Flooding consumes roadways in Yakima overnight - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Flooding consumes roadways in Yakima overnight

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima and Union Gap firefighters, police and street crews spent most of the day Sunday helping mitigate flood related problems across the valley.

Crews tell NBC Right Now calls about the water affecting homes started around 2 a.m. until 3 Sunday afternoon. Ahtanum Road between Goodman and South 10th Avenue as well as Washington Avenue from 16th to 48th have been closed due to water over the roadway.

We are told flooding is likely to happen again and these crews are asking homeowners to prepare evacuation plans and damage prevention plans just in case.

If you need sandbags you can contact the 24 hour Fire Dispatch center at 509-457-0207.

