Ellensburg police arrest suspect for drive by shooting near apartment complex

UPDATE: Police in Ellensburg arrested a man for an alleged drive-by shooting at an apartment Sunday afternoon on Brighton Loop.

This morning around 11 a.m. officers were headed to serve a search warrant related to the shooting when they saw 49- year-old Manuel Diaz-Magana leaving a home on 2900 Canyon Road #9 in the same car described by witnesses in the shooting.



Officers stopped Diaz-Magana and took him into custody on the recommended charge of Drive By Shooting.

Police searched the home and found the gun used in the shooting and other ammunition inside.

They also arrested another man inside on a local warrant.

Detectives are now searching the car for further evidence.

____

ELLENSBURG, WA- Ellensburg police are following leads that may lead them to a suspect in a shots fired call from Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to find bullet hole markings outside a residence at the Timothy Park Apartments off Brighton Loop.

It seems no one was home during the shooting and it does not appear anyone is injured Captain Dan Hansberry told NBC Right Now the community should be reassured this does not appear to be random either.

Detectives are working on identifying the shooter, if you know anything you are asked to call police.