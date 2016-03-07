Man charged with courtroom assault to face new charges after thr - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man charged with courtroom assault to face new charges after threatening Benton County judge

Posted: Updated:
Vanwinkle is expected to go to trial this month for the alleged threat and attacking another defendant during a December hearing. Vanwinkle is expected to go to trial this month for the alleged threat and attacking another defendant during a December hearing.

BENTON COUNTY, WA- A man charged with a courtroom assault is facing new charges in Benton County for threatening a judge after finding out he had to wear restraints during further court appearances.

37-year-old Brandon Vanwinkle plead not guilty to the intimidation charge. Vanwinkle allegedly told his former attorney he would “chop up” the judge in his chambers.

In 2012, NBC Right Now reported Vanwinkle claimed to be Jesus while going through court proceedings after he spit on a corrections officer in the jail.

Vanwinkle is expected to go to trial this month for the alleged threat and attacking another defendant during a December hearing.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   