Man charged with courtroom assault to face new charges after threatening Benton County judge

BENTON COUNTY, WA- A man charged with a courtroom assault is facing new charges in Benton County for threatening a judge after finding out he had to wear restraints during further court appearances.

37-year-old Brandon Vanwinkle plead not guilty to the intimidation charge. Vanwinkle allegedly told his former attorney he would “chop up” the judge in his chambers.

In 2012, NBC Right Now reported Vanwinkle claimed to be Jesus while going through court proceedings after he spit on a corrections officer in the jail.

Vanwinkle is expected to go to trial this month for the alleged threat and attacking another defendant during a December hearing.