Good Samaritan saves two dogs from house fire in West Valley

YAKIMA, WA- West Valley firefighters say a Good Samaritan is to thank for saving two dogs trapped inside a home that caught on fire.

Crews responded to the 800 Block of South 69th Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Saturday to find flames and heavy smoke filling the house. Firefighters got it under control within just 10 minutes, no one got hurt. The good Samaritan was able to force a door open before fire crew arrived to let the dogs out.

A food smoking machine seems to be to blame for the fire itself, crews say it appeared to be left unattended while smoking pecans. A natural gas line and inflated tire caught fire and caused explosions that could be felt more than a block away. There is about $30,000.00 in damage.