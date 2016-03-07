Good Samaritan saves two dogs from house fire in West Valley - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Good Samaritan saves two dogs from house fire in West Valley

Posted: Updated:
A natural gas line and inflated tire caught fire and caused explosions that could be felt more than a block away. There is about $30,000.00 in damage. A natural gas line and inflated tire caught fire and caused explosions that could be felt more than a block away. There is about $30,000.00 in damage.

YAKIMA, WA- West Valley firefighters say a Good Samaritan is to thank for saving two dogs trapped inside a home that caught on fire.

Crews responded to the 800 Block of South 69th Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Saturday to find flames and heavy smoke filling the house. Firefighters got it under control within just 10 minutes, no one got hurt. The good Samaritan was able to force a door open before fire crew arrived to let the dogs out.

A food smoking machine seems to be to blame for the fire itself, crews say it appeared to be left unattended while smoking pecans. A natural gas line and inflated tire caught fire and caused explosions that could be felt more than a block away. There is about $30,000.00 in damage.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   