CREDIT WEEK: What is credit? Why does it matter?

WAKE UP NORTHWEST - All week on Wake Up Northwest, we are talking about credit.

How does credit affect your life? What does it mean? And how are millennials doing when it comes to their financial stability?

Monday morning we spoke with Kieth Hobart, Peak Mortgage, about what is credit and how to check your credit score for free online.

Tuesday morning we spoke with Don Frigaard and Romi Cockrum from HAPO Community Credit Union about how credit affects our lives and ability to purchase a home.

Wednesday morning, we spoke with Jeffery Lewis of Lewis Wealth Management about millennials and credit. He says it is important to start off with one credit card and not over do it. Also, parents can help by making their children an authorized user onto their credit card.

When it comes to identifying credit card fraud and identity theft, Mike Blatman, Crime Prevention Specialist says you need to keep track of your credit report. He says a majority of what is seen are large scale hacks.

So how do you improve your credit? Friday morning, Jeffery Lewis explained you need to make sure to do the following things:

1. Free credit report and scores at KreditCarma.com OR Credit.com

- Look for inaccurate information on your report

- Dispute with a written letter to each Credit Agency

2. Pay down Credit Card Balances

3. Make payments on time

4. Keep the same Credit Cards for a long time

5. Be Selective

6. Don't waste money on "Credit Repair Companies"

Watch our full segments to learn more and tune in to Wake Up Northwest for credit week.