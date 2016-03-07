Two-day clinic provides free dental, medical, optical services

Yakima, WA - For the first time ever in the Yakima Valley - local organization, IMPACT YOUR HEALTH YAKIMA is a hosting a dental,medical, and vision clinic offering medical services for free. No insurance needed. Monday, March 7th, is the last day to take advantage of this event.

The clinic is going on in the Modern Living Building at the State Fair Park. It opened up at 7 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

"We're just trying to make a difference in peoples lives, especially the undeserved, its been thrilling to see this team come together, over a hundred volunteers teaming with the amen organization to bring in the clinic," said Harry Sharley, Coordinator with IMPACT YOUR HEALTH in Yakima.

Sharley also advises to head out as early as possible. Services are provided on a first come first serve basis. All you need to bring is yourself, no need for any documents.

Specific health services include: dental examinations, fillings, referrals and extractions; medical exams and treatments; vision screening and glasses; blood glucose and cholesterol screening; wellness lifestyle coaching and spiritual counseling for those who wish.

Sharley tells NBC Right Now that over 230 received medical, dental, and optical services Sunday, March 6th, the first day of the two-day event.

IMPACT YOUR HEALTH YAKIMA, is sponsored by area Seventh-day Adventist churches and the national AMEN organization.







