Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for several charges in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and Crime Stoppers need your help finding a wanted man.

27-year-old Brandon Mellon is wanted for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Car.

Deputies describe Mellon as 6'0" weighing 250 lbs. With brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has several tattoos on his neck and face.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 586-tips or 1-800-222-tips.