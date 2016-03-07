Jury awards Erin Andrews $55M in lawsuit over nude video taken at hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on Erin Andrews' $75 million lawsuit against two hotel companies and a stalker who took nude photos of her and posted them online (all times local):



5:30 p.m.



Sportscaster Erin Andrews is thanking her family, friends and legal team after she was awarded $55 million in a lawsuit over a nude video a stalker secretly recorded in a hotel and posted online.



Andrews said in a statement posted on her Twitter account that she has been honored by all the support from victims around the world and their outreach helped her to stand up and hold accountable those whose job it is to protect everyone's safety, security and privacy.



A jury awarded the verdict to Andrews on Monday, saying the stalker and two hotel companies were to blame.



Attorneys for the hotel companies said they were disappointed and not sure if they would appeal. They said the case has led to changes within the hotel industry to make rooms more secure.



4:55 p.m.



Several jurors hugged Erin Andrews and at least one appeared to get an autograph after the panel awarded the sportscaster and TV show host $55 million over a nude video a stalker secretly recorded in a hotel and posted online.



The jury deliberated Monday and found that the stalker and the companies should share the blame. They said the convicted stalker, Michael David Barrett, was responsible for 51 percent of the verdict and the hotel owner and former operator were responsible for the rest.



Attorneys for the hotel companies argued that while what happened to Andrews was terrible, the stalker should be solely to blame for the video shot in 2008.



4:35 p.m.



A jury has awarded Erin Andrews $55 million in her lawsuit over a secretly recorded nude video that a stalker took of her in a hotel room and posted online.



The jury came back with its decision Monday after about a day of deliberations.



Andrews works for Fox Sports and co-hosts TV's "Dancing with the Stars." She maintained that the stalker and two hotel companies were to blame for the video. She tearfully testified that she was publicly humiliated, shamed and suffers from depression as a result of the videos, which have been viewed by millions of people.



Attorneys for the owner and former operator of the Marriott at Vanderbilt argued that while what happened to Andrews was terrible, the convicted stalker, Michael David Barrett, should be solely to blame for the video shot in 2008.



4:20 p.m.



Jurors have reached a verdict in Erin Andrews' $75 million lawsuit against a stalker who took nude videos of her at a hotel and posted them online.



The verdict is expected to be announced soon.



The key questions jurors were deliberating were whether two hotel companies bear any responsibility, and if so, how much they should pay.



The started their discussions Monday morning.



Andrews works for Fox Sports and co-hosts TV's "Dancing with the Stars." She has maintained that the stalker and two hotel companies were to blame. She tearfully testified that she was publicly humiliated, shamed and suffers from depression as a result of the videos, which have been viewed by millions of people.



Attorneys for the owner and former operator of the Marriott at Vanderbilt argued that while what happened to Andrews was terrible, the convicted stalker, Michael David Barrett, should be solely to blame for the video shot in 2008.



10:45 a.m.



Jurors have started deliberations about whether two hotel companies should be held partially responsible for a stalker taking nude videos of sportscaster Erin Andrews and posting them online.



The jury began deliberations Monday. The sportscaster and co-host of the TV show "Dancing with the Stars" sued the stalker and the owner and former operator of the Nashville Marriott for $75 million. The hotel is a franchise.



The stalker, Michael David Barrett, admitted to altering hotel room peepholes in Nashville and Columbus, Ohio, and taking nude videos of Andrews and posting them online. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.



On Friday, a judge found Barrett at fault. The former insurance executive never showed up for trial.



Jurors are now deciding if the hotel companies should share in some of the blame.



5 a.m.



Jurors could soon decide whether two hotel companies should be held partially responsible for a stalker taking nude videos of sportscaster Erin Andrews and posting them online.



The jury is scheduled to begin deliberating in Andrews' civil case Monday. The sportscaster and co-host of the TV show "Dancing with the Stars" sued the stalker and the owner and former operator of the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt for $75 million. The hotel is a franchise.



Michael David Barrett pleaded guilty to stalking Andrews in three cities, altering hotel room peepholes in Nashville and Columbus, Ohio, and taking nude videos of her and posting them online. He spent 20 months.



Barrett was a Chicago-area insurance company executive when he took the videos of Andrews at the Nashville hotel in September 2008.

