Cargo trailer stolen in Selah

SELAH, WA - When Victor Romero came home from work on Friday morning he noticed that something very valuable to him was missing from his yard, his cargo trailer. He called his wife thinking she might have moved it, but she didn't and that's when it dawned on Romero that his trailer was stolen and may be gone forever.

The cargo trailer was parked in front of his house when it was stolen and he said that it was taken sometime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Inside of the trailer were Romero's most expensive tools. Tools necessary for him to do his job which consist of installing floors for his company Romero's Installation. This loss is not only for Romero but for his family as well because it's with those stolen tools that he provides for them.

"I mean it really hurts because those are tools that I work hard with on a daily base to provide for my family and my kids and it just really hurts," said Romero.

Romero said that one of his neighbors witnessed a white Chevy truck hauling the trailer away. The neighbor described the drivers as being two Hispanic males in their 20's. Between his trailer and his tools Romero estimates a loss of $15,000. Although he doesn't know who may have stolen his property he believes that they did know there were items of value inside. Romero hopes that with help of the people of the Yakima valley will recover what was taken form him.

"If they can please just return my trailer and my tools," said Romero. " that is what I use to support my family and everything. I would be thankful if someone guides me to my trailer,"

Romero is offering a $1,500 reward for any one who does lead him to his trailer. One person has contacted him, telling him they spotted his trailer Saturday near Grenger being hauled by a black truck. The cargo trailer is white and has Romero's business name on it "Romero's Installation," the license plate number is 8540ZI, and the VIN number is 5NHUBL427GB45429.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the cargo trailer you can contact the Romero's by phone at 509-901-6707