Yakima County has collected over a million pounds of E-waste

YAKIMA, WA - Since it was created 7 years ago E-Cycle Washington has proved to be very successful, collecting 300 million pounds of E-waste. Just last year alone the state of Washington was able to recycle 42 million pounds of E-waste.

Most of the waste collected in the state is processed in Seattle and more than 98% of the waste is recycled and reused. Andrew Wineke of the Washington department of ecology said that the program has helped keep harmful chemicals and harmful metals out of the environment.

"The big thing that we are concerned about is lead I,m talking about those old TVs," said Wineke. "The glass tubes have lead in them, there has been more than 20-million pounds that he have kept out of the environment through the E-Cycle program."

Yakima County makes up 2.7% of the E-waste in Washington with more than to 1.2 million pounds. Benton County makes up 1.9% with more than 892 thousand pounds and Franklin County makes up 0.9% with more than 345 thousand pounds of waste. Wineke said that in the future they don't expect to have an increase in the pounds of waste collected because electronics are know made with less materials weighing a lot less.