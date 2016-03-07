Naked woman dances on truck, slows traffic in Houston - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Naked woman dances on truck, slows traffic in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -  A Monday morning distraction kept drivers in a traffic jam, when one naked woman stood dancing on top of an 18-wheeler truck's cab in the Houston area.

She danced for two hours until emergency crews were able to get her down using a fire truck ladder.

Authorities don't know why the nude woman was on top of the cab. Officials detained the woman and did not immediately say if she would face charges.

