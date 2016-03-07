Coeur d'Alene Police Chief on pastor shooting: 'Our community go - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief on pastor shooting: 'Our community got very lucky'

Posted: Updated:
Pastor Tim Remington Pastor Tim Remington

COEUR D'ALENE, ID- A community is on edge as the manhunt for suspected shooter Kyle Odom continues. Police believe Odom shot a pastor as he left his church Sunday afternoon.  

Kyle Odom, 30, has a military background. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police Chief Lee White said he recognizes that many are scared and uneasy. He's asking all of us to be vigilant.

"I think our community got very lucky," he said.

That statement may surprise witnesses of the brutal ambush, but that's because they don't have the disturbing details police do.

"Yes, we think he was armed inside the church," said Chief White.

White said security video shows what they believe was a thoroughly planned attack.
There were also multiple witnesses. The chief addressed concerns over why it took eight hours to release a suspect description.

"In situations like this I know how important it is to get the information out as quickly as possible, but we also need to be accurate," he said.

Officers were also optimistic they'd nab Odom shortly after the shooting, but leads quickly went cold.

"We were hoping for a quick capture," Chief White said.

The department said tips have poured in, but they're still waiting on the one that can restore peace to a city on edge.

"Initially after the shooting, we have information he left toward Spokane...then headed south," Chief White said. "His current location is unknown."

KHQ has been told by those close to Pastor Tim Remington that they believe he somehow knew Kyle Odom, but police still haven't found a connection between the two. Police said loved ones of Odom have been fully cooperative.

Officers suspect Odom acted alone. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   