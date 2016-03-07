Coeur d'Alene Police Chief on pastor shooting: 'Our community got very lucky'

COEUR D'ALENE, ID- A community is on edge as the manhunt for suspected shooter Kyle Odom continues. Police believe Odom shot a pastor as he left his church Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Odom, 30, has a military background. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police Chief Lee White said he recognizes that many are scared and uneasy. He's asking all of us to be vigilant.

"I think our community got very lucky," he said.



That statement may surprise witnesses of the brutal ambush, but that's because they don't have the disturbing details police do.



"Yes, we think he was armed inside the church," said Chief White.



White said security video shows what they believe was a thoroughly planned attack.

There were also multiple witnesses. The chief addressed concerns over why it took eight hours to release a suspect description.



"In situations like this I know how important it is to get the information out as quickly as possible, but we also need to be accurate," he said.

Officers were also optimistic they'd nab Odom shortly after the shooting, but leads quickly went cold.



"We were hoping for a quick capture," Chief White said.



The department said tips have poured in, but they're still waiting on the one that can restore peace to a city on edge.



"Initially after the shooting, we have information he left toward Spokane...then headed south," Chief White said. "His current location is unknown."

KHQ has been told by those close to Pastor Tim Remington that they believe he somehow knew Kyle Odom, but police still haven't found a connection between the two. Police said loved ones of Odom have been fully cooperative.

Officers suspect Odom acted alone.