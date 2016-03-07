Tacoma teacher accused of drinking in class fired - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Tacoma teacher accused of drinking in class fired

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Tacoma kindergarten teacher has been fired over an alcohol-related offense in February.
    
Tacoma School District attorney Shannon McMinimee says Klara Bowman, who was hired by the district in 2008, was fired last week after an investigation.
    
District spokesman Dan Voelpel says Bowman was terminated because "it appeared she had alcohol in a beverage container in class."
    
The News Tribune reports (http://goo.gl/dw64Ym ) a last-chance agreement had been in place between the district and Bowman due to a previous alcohol-related incident in 2011.
    
Officials say Bowman plans to appeal the firing decision.
    
 

