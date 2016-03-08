Commuter train derails in California; at least 10 injured

SUNOL, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a commuter train traveling from Central California to the San Francisco Bay Area derailed Monday night and one of its cars fell into a creek, injuring at least 10 people.



Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. J.D. Nelson says the train car is partially submerged in water and crews are working to get people out.



Nelson says the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train No. 10 went off the tracks near Niles Canyon Road in a rural area of Alameda County.



Images posted on Twitter by Alameda County Fire shows one car on its side about half-submerged in the creek water.

