Commuter train derails in California; at least 10 injured - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Commuter train derails in California; at least 10 injured

Posted: Updated:
Commuter train derails in California; at least 10 injured/ @AlamedaCoFire Twitter Commuter train derails in California; at least 10 injured/ @AlamedaCoFire Twitter

SUNOL, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a commuter train traveling from Central California to the San Francisco Bay Area derailed Monday night and one of its cars fell into a creek, injuring at least 10 people.
    
Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. J.D. Nelson says the train car is partially submerged in water and crews are working to get people out.

    
Nelson says the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train No. 10 went off the tracks near Niles Canyon Road in a rural area of Alameda County.
    
Images posted on Twitter by Alameda County Fire shows one car on its side about half-submerged in the creek water.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   