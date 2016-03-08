Sunnyside High School receives two awards including principal of - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sunnyside High School receives two awards including principal of the year.

SUNNYSIDE, WA -  Sunnyside High School is celebrated two major achievements this morning.

SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell was named the WA High School Principal of the Year Monday Morning.

Sunnyside High School also got the award of distinction for being in the top 5% of High Schools in Washington over the last 5 years.

