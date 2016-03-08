Coast Guard releases rehabilitated seal pup into Puget Sound - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Coast Guard releases rehabilitated seal pup into Puget Sound

It's a happy day for this seal. Photo: US Coast Guard It's a happy day for this seal. Photo: US Coast Guard

SEATTLE,WA - A Coast Guard boat crew has released a harbor seal pup into Puget Sound after four months of rehabilitation.
    
U.S. Coast Guard officials say the year-old seal pup was released Monday.
    
Officials say the seal was rescued in West Seattle by the Progressive Animal Welfare Society in December.
    
Officials say it was found stranded and near death.

    •   