Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Task Force Launches 'No Text Tuesday'

WALLA WALLA, WA - Officers in Walla Walla are cracking down on distracted driving through a local campaign all month long, called "No Text Tuesday."

So why "No Text Tuesday?" During the month of March, emphasis patrols will take place on Tuesdays from Walla Walla County to Asotin County.

Nancy Walters, Target Zero Manager tells us in Walla Walla County alone, over 30% of all traffic-related fatalities in the past 7 years, can be attributed to distracted driving.

"It's almost as high as your impaired driving collisions and fatalities. When something gets that high, it's certainly a subject or an area that we need look at and be concerned about," said Walters.

Tim Bennett, Public Information Officer for the Walla Walla Police Department says enforcing this law is very difficult. So they've had to come up with a creative way to crack down on distracted drivers.

"With these emphasis patrols, we have somebody standing out in the corner in civilian clothes with a radio and they can call out the violations and officers will be waiting nearby to make the stops," said Officer Bennett.

He adds, it's simply not worth it. Officer Bennett's advice, get rid of the temptation by putting your phone away before you get going.

As a reminder, in Washington State, the fine for cell phone use is $124 and can be more if you cause a crash.