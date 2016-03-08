WATCH: Video shows plane falling from sky; father and daughter walk away

NEW YORK - Unbelievable video shows a father and daughter walking away from a single engine plane after it fell from the sky on Long Island.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The dad was flying the plane when he said the engine suddenly died.

Video shows the plane hitting the ground with a red and white parachute attached to it, draping over the roof. The tail of the plane goes up, then dips down and seconds later, the dad and daughter walk away. The dad had only one scratch and his forehead and his daughter was fortunately, not injured.