Spokane boy allegedly stabs mom in argument over chores

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A 16-year-old Spokane boy faces a charge of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing his mother last week during an argument about chores.



Court documents say the boy wanted to watch television while finishing his chores. During the argument, his mother left the room and the boy grabbed two kitchen knives and then pretended to be asleep on the couch.



The Spokesman-Review reports that when his mother returned and continued the argument the boy sat up and pointed one of the knives at his mother.



Documents say she told him to "do it."



The boy allegedly thrust the knife at his mother, stabbing her in the lower right side of her abdomen. The woman was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with a lacerated liver and punctured diaphragm.