Kennewick Police arrest man for threatening to kill roommate and assaulting her

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say Monday evening they arrested a man for Assault Domestic Violence and Felony Threats.

Police say around 6 p.m., 61-year-old, Lori Annenberg came home from work to the 1100 block of W. 11th Place and was assaulted by her roommate, 44-year-old Gregory Fisher.

Officers say he was upset that Annenberg had woken him up and threw her against the wall and threatened to kill her.

She left the house and called police. She did not need medical treatment from the assault.

Officers say he initially refused to cooperate with them but eventually deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail.

Police want to remind people that information about abusive relationships is available through Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties.

"Most people turn to their friends and family before they turn to the police or a crisis line so we really want people to know that if there's a person in their life they're concerned about a couple things they can say is, I care about you, I'm concerned for you and there's help available." said Erin Gailey with Domestic Violence Services

There's a 24 hour crisis line available for victims If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation the number for that crisis line  509-582-9841 or you can contact them here.

