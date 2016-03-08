Food + Fun = Health event Tuesday evening in Grandview - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Food + Fun = Health event Tuesday evening in Grandview

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is looking to teach you and your family about healthier eating habits.

They are hosting an event Tuesday called Food + Fun = Health.

It is all part of an effort to fight obesity here locally.

Doctors with the organization say changing the way we eat is also critical to avoiding bigger medical issues.

"Please come, because it will be fun and it will be a great opportunity for family education that will benefit your life," Dr. Thatcher Felt, Pediatrician YVFWC said.

The event starts at 5:30 Tuesday at the Grandview Library.   

