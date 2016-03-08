IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day with free pancakes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day with free pancakes

ELLENSBURG, WA - Tuesday is National Pancake Day and IHOP wants to help you celebrate.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. they are giving away a free short stack of pancakes. They are encouraging customers to donate. Money goes toward to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

