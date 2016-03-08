Multi-million dollar project improving safety along Hwy. 395 in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Multi-million dollar project improving safety along Hwy. 395 in Hermiston

Posted: Updated:

HERMISTON, OR - If you've driven through Hermiston on Highway 395 lately, you've probably noticed the miles of construction work. A roughly six-mile stretch of the highway is undergoing a massive $3.7 million project that the Oregon Department of Transportation has been planning for some time. 

Crews began work in February. They're working on upgrading more than 80 sidewalk ramps to meet safety standards, they've finished installing a new signal at Jennie Avenue, and the list goes on... 

"Over here, at 395 and Elm, they've got some candlestick cones they installed last year. We're going to put in a shored-curb like median barrier to help protect traffic crossing over. We have a lot of incidents and crashes in this intersection. So these are all just safety measures to help improve that," said ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg.

ODOT expects all the work to be done by July 4th. Beginning in May, crews will be repaving that stretch of road so that could be the real traffic trouble. However, ODOT is planning to do the bulk of the work overnight to lessen the impact. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   