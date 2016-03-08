Multi-million dollar project improving safety along Hwy. 395 in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - If you've driven through Hermiston on Highway 395 lately, you've probably noticed the miles of construction work. A roughly six-mile stretch of the highway is undergoing a massive $3.7 million project that the Oregon Department of Transportation has been planning for some time.

Crews began work in February. They're working on upgrading more than 80 sidewalk ramps to meet safety standards, they've finished installing a new signal at Jennie Avenue, and the list goes on...



"Over here, at 395 and Elm, they've got some candlestick cones they installed last year. We're going to put in a shored-curb like median barrier to help protect traffic crossing over. We have a lot of incidents and crashes in this intersection. So these are all just safety measures to help improve that," said ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg.



ODOT expects all the work to be done by July 4th. Beginning in May, crews will be repaving that stretch of road so that could be the real traffic trouble. However, ODOT is planning to do the bulk of the work overnight to lessen the impact.