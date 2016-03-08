Southridge High School principal to retire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Southridge High School principal to retire

Posted: Updated:
Steve Biehn Steve Biehn

KENNEWICK, WA– Kennewick School District announced that Southridge High School Principal Steve Biehn will retire at the end this school year.

Biehn has spent the past 19 years of his 37-year career at Southridge High School; 8 years as principal and 11 years as athletic director.

He previously worked in the district at Kennewick High School and in the Pasco and Cashmere school districts.

The district plans to post the open position in the coming weeks.

