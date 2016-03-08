WATCH LIVE NOW: Total Solar Eclipse Webcast

The Slooh Community Observatory will host a live webcast Tuesday (March 8) to watch 2016's total solar eclipse in the remote Indonesian countryside.

You can go to Slooh.com to join and watch this live broadcast, snap and share your own during the event, chat with audience members and interact with the hosts, and personally control Slooh’s telescopes. It will also appear in the window above, courtesy of Slooh.

From Slooh:

"Of the many worthy periodic celestial events, casual observers and professional astronomers are unanimous that the brief minutes of solar totality surpasses everything else in terms of spectacle and scientific usefulness. Only at totality can prominences be seen leaping like geysers of pink nuclear flame from the solar limb. Only then do the brighter stars emerge, while the Sun’s ultra-hot corona or outer atmosphere splays far across the sky, its pattern of plasma channeled along visually distinctive magnetic field lines. The very shape of the solar corona appears different and distinctive for each eclipse, and largely depends on the stage of its sunspot cycle.

Another unusual aspect of the March 8th eclipse is its challenging path across Indonesia, and other small island nations. Totality, which in this eclipse is unusually short at just over two minutes, crosses over only a tiny area of land in its long journey over a swath of the Pacific. Slooh’s expedition leader and host of the livestream, Paul Cox said, 'What makes this eclipse so challenging to observe is the Moon’s shadow only makes landfall in a 100-mile wide track across Indonesia, which also happens to be a stretch of land in a continual state of political turmoil.'

He went on to say 'The Moon’s shadow then races eastward across the Pacific Ocean faster than the speed of sound at an astonishing speed around 1,000 mph (1,600kph). We’ll also have live views from our partner observatories in Hawaii when their partial solar eclipse commences.'"

