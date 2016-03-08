Yakima man sentenced to thirty years imprisonment for production of child pornography

Spokane, WA - Michael C. Ormsby, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Raul Ulises Badillo-Guzman 49, of Yakima, Washington, was sentenced Tuesday for Production of Child Pornography and Attempted Production of Child Pornography.

Chief United States District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Badillo-Guzman to a thirty year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a life term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison. Badillo-Guzman will also be required to register as a sex offender.



According to information disclosed during the court proceedings, on October 30, 2013, a 14-year old female and her mother reported to the Yakima Police Department that they had discovered a black object, similar to a car door key fob, in the bathroom of their residence.



The black object contained a small camera. They believed Badillo-Guzman had placed the camera in order to surreptitiously record the minor female when she was undressed. Yakima Police detectives obtained a search warrant to view the contents of the device.



A recording on the device clearly showed Badillo-Guzman placing the camera in the bathroom. The camera contained images of the minor naked as she prepared to take a shower.

The Yakima Police Department searched Badillo-Guzman's residence pursuant to a lawfully obtained search warrant and they seized several electronic devices. The Federal Bureau of Investigation subsequently searched the devices and discovered they contained child pornography images of other known victims. The FBI also found a great number of videos and images of Badillo-Guzman engaging in sexual acts with a prepubescent girl.



They also discovered what appeared to be a school photo of this young girl. The Yakima Police Department and the FBI conducted a search of yearbooks from various local schools until the photo of the young girl was located and the victim was identified. The victim was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old at the time of the sexual abuse by Badillo-Guzman.



Michael C. Ormsby stated, "Badillo-Guzman raped and sodomized a child repeatedly and produced videos and images memorializing that abuse. Through his actions, Badillo-Guzman has proven himself a great danger to the community. The sentence handed down today provides fair and just punishment for this abhorrent offense." Ormsby went on to note, "The lasting and devastating effects on the victims of these cases cannot be overstated. Prosecuting these difficult cases has been and continues to be a priority for the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington." He further stated, "This joint federal, state and local agency investigation demonstrates the dedication of the officers and the willingness to utilize resources at every level of law enforcement to bring those who would victimize children to justice."