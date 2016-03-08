Dave Coulier planning to come to Pendleton for comedy show

KENNEWICK, WA- Just two days from his Pendleton comedy show at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, we talked with Dave Coulier who has been better known for his character, Uncle Joey on Full House.

He decided to bring his show to Pendleton because he's never been to the area before. He tells us for those attending the show they can expect, "same brand of humor that I bring to Full House that i brought to Fuller house, I'm kind of a glorified birthday clown on stage and the audience is like the kids at the party but I don't twist balloon animals or anything like that".

We also asked him about the new Netflix hit, Fuller House and he tells us, "we're setting records for Netflix, it's really caught all of us off guard we didn't think we'd have this much fun". He also said it's fun for them to all work together again because they've always been so close and they actually are like a true family.

Recently Netflix announced they will be getting ready to film season two and Coulier said, "I can't really spill the beans, I know we have a family because we mentioned it, I have a wife and kids who live with me in Las Vegas, so I'd like to meet my family".