Family in need of help after flood

YAKIMA, WA - Raeann Rowe a mother of three woke up Sunday morning to her neighbors pounding on her window. She didn't know what was going on but when she got up from her bed she stepped in water and noticed that her entire home was flooded. Quickly she and her family tried to save whatever they could but for many of her items it was to late, they had been consumed by the water.

"What do you do?" said Rowe. "I mean there was not much we could do but sit here and watch it go through and destroy all of our belongings."

When the flooding stopped and the water dried up the Rowe family was left with a home that was unlivable and damages adding up to over $200,000. In need of help they turned to their flooding insurance provider FEMA, but were told that unless it was declared a state disaster they would not be paying for their living expenses. Rowe said that had the disaster been different than perhaps she would be getting the help she needs.

"We have regular insurance and if a fire happened they would cover it, but because it is through the government through FEMA they are not willing to help us," said Rowe.

In her home floors had to be stripped and walls need to be taken out so that insulation can be replaced. Rowe said that they type of flooding that was caused to her home was a level 3, meaning that the water carried manure, mud and garbage, that damaged items beyond repair. She says she's not the only one in need of help and urges members of the community to help those in need

"This is a disaster, a lot of people had a lot of homes destroyed and anything that anybody can do to help each other out during this time helps," said Rowe.

Rowe has yet to receive any help from FEMA and is trying to clean up and salvage whatever she can. At this point she and her husband must pay for repairs something that is difficult for them to do with three children and with bills to pay.

If anyone is interested in helping out the Rowe family they can do so by going to their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/65t5vft8