Man suspected of shooting Coeur d'Alene pastor arrested in Washington, D.C.

Kyle Odom Kyle Odom

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - Coeur d’Alene Police have confirmed Kyle Andrew Odom was arrested Tuesday in Washington D.C. and is currently in custody. Odom is suspected of shooting Coeur d'Alene Pastor Tim Remington six times in the back Sunday afternoon as the pastor left Altar Church. He's been on the run since.

Odom was reportedly arrested by Secret Service outside the White House for throwing objects over the fence. In a statement, the Secret Service said Odom was taken into custody around 8:30 pm Eastern Time. He was throwing "unknown material over the south fence line" at the White House. The Secret Service says the material thrown was not hazardous to anyone involved. The Secret Service is now coordinating with Coeur d'Alene Police moving forward.

Coeur d'Alene Police said in a press conference Tuesday night that Odom flew from Boise to Washington D.C., but did not speak on how he was able board a flight. 

Police also said the believe Odom wrote the letter that was sent to KHQ earlier in the day. In that letter, another member of Altar Church was mentioned as being a target of Odom. During the press conference, that church member was identified as Associate Pastor, John Padula. 

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in the press conference that the community should be proud of law enforcement for the work they did to bring Odom into custody.

"The community of Coeur d'Alene can sleep soundly," White said, "but our detectives sure won't be."

Police also read a statement from Odom's family who were thankful Odom was taken into custody safely.

Right now it's not clear whether Odom will face charges in D.C. as well as Idaho.

On Tuesday, Remington's family said the pastor is recovering, awake and talking with family.

Remington's oldest son Jeremiah says Odom's arrest is a relief. "It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders," he said

