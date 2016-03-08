Mr. Ike and Mr. Naches pageant benefiting the local Children's Miracle Network

The Mr. Naches and Mr. Ike pageant will take place this week. The pageant has 5 high schools from the Yakima Valley participating including Eisenhower High School and Naches Valley High School. those who participated held fundraisers to help the Local Children's Miracle Network, which includes the Children's Village.

The idea for the pageant came from a similar program in Eugene Oregon where college students raised money. Jacob Forbes a senior at Naches Valley High said that he has gotten more out of this than just a potential title.

" I wanted to learn a lot more about my community and also the Children's Village and I have been able to do that I have learned a lot from this experience," said Forbes.

Some of the fund raising events that the Naches students put on were, a restaurant take over and a pizza night at a basketball event. Not to be out done the students at Eisenhower High School had a basketball game against their staff and sold strawberry lemonade during lunch to raise money. Senior student at Ike, Elizabeth Condardo said, that the pageant is good way of getting students involved in helping the community.

"It is a lot of fun the boys really get into it and at the beginning it is always a little awkward because they don't understand what they are doing, but throughout the pageant they learn what they are doing and where the money goes," said Condardo.

She also adds that the students at Ike are on track to beat there previous record of $21,000. Besides helping the community out, organizers said that the students who participate have their eyes open to the health career and some even decide to go into the field.

The Mr. Naches pageant will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Naches Valley High School and The Mr. Ike pageant will take place on Friday also at 7 p.m. at Eisenhower High School. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.