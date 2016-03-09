2016 Richland Firefighter stairclimb team are the number 2 overa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2016 Richland Firefighter stairclimb team are the number 2 overall fundraising team in Washington

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters who took part in the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb Sunday in Seattle are back in the Tri-Cities.
NBC Right Now caught up Richland firefighters Adam Hardgrove and Phebe Johanson, about being one of the top fundraising groups for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

So fundraising isn't done yet we have til March 31st we're sitting number two with almost $49,000 and that's all thanks to the community." said Adam Hardgrove from the Richland Fire Department.

Phebe Johanson also with the Richland Fire Department said, "And so I came in third place and my time was 17 minutes and 37 seconds I can't recall off the top of my head. Our crew trains together usually and for my first year here I wrote all the workouts every day for my crew to do I got a reputation and they call me coach."

They are still raising money for the cause and are hosting a final fundraiser this Saturday called Party For A Cure.

There will be a live band, donations and even a silent auction.

Tickets are 35 dollars each and all the money will be donated to the leukemia lymphoma society.

Firefighters posted more information on their Facebook.
 

