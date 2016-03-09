Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Firefighters are investigating an apartment fire in Pasco Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the apartments on the 1800 block of North 21st Avenue just after noon and found a bottom floor unit with smoke coming out of it.



"On arrival crews found smoke coming out of a bottom floor apartment quickly made entry knocked the fire down as far as I know, no reported injuries, crews checked the other apartments everything went fine quick knock down for them." said Battalion Chief Dave Hare, Pasco Fire Dept.



Firefighters are trying to figure out what started the fire.