Man crashes car into Yakima home

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol says a man driving a silver 2007 Nissan Versa hatchback crashed into a Yakima home Tuesday .

Troopers said 63-year-old Juan Mejia was driving westbound on State Route 12 from 40th Avenue when he crossed both westbound lanes of State Route 12, entered median and continued across eastbound lanes off the roadway into a home at 4601 Powerhouse Road.

Medics took Mejia to Yakima Memorial Hospital

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation