Yakima Central Library working to preserve rare collection of local history

Yakima, WA - Records of history in the Yakima Valley will soon join the 21st century. A special collection of books, letters, maps, photos, and more, is in the process of being digitized, to be made available online.

Artifacts from the Relander Collection date back to the 1800's and 1900's. Clifford 'Click' Relander was a writer who traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest before settling in Yakima, where he wrote for the Yakima-Herald. Relander's Collection was given to the Yakima Valley Library in the 1970's by an anonymous donor and the collection is made up of hundreds of pictures, letters, maps, books, newspaper clippings.

"This is our history and this belongs to us, it keeps us in touch with Yakima, it keeps us in touch with the Pacific Northwest," said Georgia Rietmire, Assistant Branch Manager at Yakima Central Library.

With new technology, countless hours of scanning, and a lot of team work lead by the library's passionate archive librarian, a digital copy of the collection will made available.

"Our final goal is to offer what we can, everything that we can legally, online," said Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, Managing Librarian with Yakima Valley Libraries.

Some materials may not be allowed to be digitized due to copyright issues. For now, progress is still being made on the digitizing the rest of the historic material.

A completion date is still unknown, but all of the material is available at the Yakima Valley Central Library and records of materials can be searched for online. To view the artifacts you must make an appointment at http://www.yvl.org/

