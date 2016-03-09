McCartney mourns Beatles producer George Martin

LONDON (AP) - Paul McCartney says Beatles producer George Martin was the true fifth Beatle and "like a second father to me."



McCartney has paid tribute to Martin, who guided the Beatles to stratospheric success and has died aged 90.



He said that "if anyone earned the title of the fifth Beatle it was George," and credited Martin with strokes of musical genius including the string arrangement on "Yesterday," one of the band's most enduring songs.



McCartney said in a statement that "the world has lost a truly great man who left an indelible mark on my soul and the history of British music."

