Local dietitian weighs in on importance of dietary habits during National Nutrition Month

WAKE UP NORTHWEST - March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign focused on the importance of making informed food choices and developing good habits.

We met with Gabriela Araico, a local Registered Dietitian with Tri-Cities Community Health, to learn how they're promoting the campaign locally.

She say that while this month is about promoting good habits, it's also about drawing attention to some serious health issues linked to diet, like obesity and diabetes. She says the number one excuse people give her for not making good food choices, is not having enough time to plan. 

"You're surrounded by all this marketing that is invasive. When a mommy is tired and exhausted and has 3-4 children, it's just easier to buy a huge pizza. So that's when you see the accelerated rate of obesity in our children," said Araico.

But she urges people to make the time now, to save time later. After all, you are what you eat. She says, once you get into a routine, you won't even feel like you're spending too much time planning. 

Here are some easy breakfast ideas we tried on Wake Up Northwest, that you can try making at home.

FRUIT SMOOTHIE: Blend the following ingredients and top with a dash of cinnamon.

  • 5 strawberries
  • 1 banana
  • Almond milk
  • 1 cup of spinach
  • 1 tablespoon of crushed walnuts

AVOCADO TOAST: Take 2 slices of whole wheat toast and top with smashed avocado. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

FRUIT PARFAIT: Mix your choice of yogurt, add diced fruit and top with oatmeal or granola. 

