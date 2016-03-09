Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Posted: Updated:
Reese McKinley Groves Reese McKinley Groves

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers need help finding a wanted man. 

They say 32-year-old Reese McKinley Groves is wanted on warrants for Residential Burglary, Theft in the First Degree, six county of Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police say Groves has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 ft. tall and weight about 205 lbs. Groves has tattoos on his neck, back and right arm.

If you have any information about Groves or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   