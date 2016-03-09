Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers need help finding a wanted man.

They say 32-year-old Reese McKinley Groves is wanted on warrants for Residential Burglary, Theft in the First Degree, six county of Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police say Groves has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 ft. tall and weight about 205 lbs. Groves has tattoos on his neck, back and right arm.

If you have any information about Groves or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.