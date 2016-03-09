Man arrested for burglary and car prowling in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Detectives from the Kennewick Police department arrested two men while serving a search warrant at an apartment on the 6800 block of W. Kennewick Ave. Tuesday night.

27-year-old James W. Tucker was arrested for an attempted burglary that occurred in the 3500 block of W. 10th Ct. on March 1st.

Also 52-year-old Tracey M. Young was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers recovered stolen tools from a vehicle prowl during that happened on the second week of February on the 100 block of S. Grant St.