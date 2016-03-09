Man arrested for burglary and car prowling in Kennewick

Man arrested for burglary and car prowling in KennewickPosted: Updated:
Moneytree murder trial Tuesday
MoneyTree murder trial underway
Emergency landing
Yakima County lowest unemployment rate
Yakima rape suspect denied protection from media
Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect
Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.
Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States.
Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds
A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.
Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.
Two Marine pilots make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal
Two Marine pilots are safe after they had to make an emergency landing at the Yakima Air Terminal just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into home
Deputies say it happened about 10 p.m. Monday night near north Wenas road and Peterson lane.
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft's disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to save
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to save
WASHINGTON: Millions across the U.S lack a retirement savings plan, and many people who are 55 and older have no retirement savings plan at all. The Washington State Department of Commerce launched a new website to make it easier for those individuals to find a retirement plan. The goal is to help nearly two million Washingtonians get have access to a retirement plan through their workplace, and the website is called "Retirement Marketplace." Officials say i...
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...
Local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
Local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten. So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts. Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...
