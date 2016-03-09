Two men arrested for burglary and vandalism at the DeSales High School.

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police in Walla Walla have arrested two men for burglary and vandalism at the DeSales High School.

Police were called to a home on Sheridan Road where they found Miguel Cortez and Isaac Mata, both 18, in the garage along with about $1200 of stolen electronics.

Mata is related to the homeowner and is a former student at DeSales.

Police said the two were trying to stash the stolen goods in the garage Including laptops, I-pads, and video cameras.

The damage at the school includes broken windows and graffiti sprayed on a wall in the library, according to WWPD

Both men were booked on multiple charges.