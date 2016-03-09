Police: Man on roof threatens to kill Pasco mission workers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police: Man on roof threatens to kill Pasco mission workers

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA(AP) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he climbed onto the roof of the Union Gospel Mission in Pasco and threatened to kill employees there.
    
John Morgan Lutes was arrested for felony threats.
    
Pasco police say Lutes threatened to shoot the workers when they asked him to get off the roof.
    
A fire truck ladder was used to remove the man from the rooftop.
    
 

    •   