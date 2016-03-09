Coastal residents in Oregon, Washington brace for high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Residents along the central and northern coast of Oregon and southern coast of Washington are bracing for high winds that weather forecasters say could gust to 85 mph.



The weather service has issued a high wind warning for Wednesday night from Florence, Oregon to Ocean Park in Washington state. Forecasts say the peak wind period is 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.



Winds of 45 to 55 mph are expected, with gusts to 70 mph and up to 85 mph possible in especially exposed areas.



