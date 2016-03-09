Office of Emergency Management expects Flooding to happen around midnight

YAKIMA, WA - The office of emergency management is urging people who live in flood prone areas to take precautions. Today's rainfall is expected to cause creeks and streams to rise and cause flooding which may cause damage. Officials say that flooding may start at midnight and continue until Thursday morning.

"What we are urging folks to do is if you leave near water take precautions, move property and animals to higher ground, stay vigilant throughout the night," said Kent Catlin, of the Office of Emergency Management.

Rich Elliott, the Assistant Fire Chief in Ellensburg agrees that people should take these precautions and says that flooding happens around this time of year so it is important that people prepare themselves for this type of occurrence.

"Once the flood water comes it is really difficult to adjust to it and really make any significant difference and calling 911 in the middle of a flood other than for rescue probably isn't going to result in any help," said Elliott.

Emergency Management said that the NOAA Weather Service in Pendleton is reporting that those who have been affected by the flooding this winter may be affected again. Catlin adds that this time around the flooding may be different because unlike the flooding that happened over the weekend the Office of Emergency Management was notified in advance allowing them to get the word out to the public. But even then ongoing showers will prove to be another challenge.

"It could be a repeat of Sunday where the rain came in at night and stopped and by the afternoon the water migrated down the Yakima river," said Catlin. "What would be different with this event, if we continue to get those rain showers than we will have on going possibility of flooding."

The office of Emergency Management will be sending out messages to the public through their Everbridge system through the night until tomorrow morning.