Three bids submitted to build on-campus housing at WSU Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA- The Washington State University Tri-Cities campus made history this year by outgrowing all of the other campuses across the state.

Now we are hearing our Richland campus could become the second site to have on-campus housing, aside from the main campus in Pullman.

According to a public request for developers on WSU's website, the university hopes to build within 13 acres of land in the northern part of the campus. This new area will not only include beds and living space, it would encompass an entire student lifestyle. The process to build goes in four phases NBC Right Now is told by the Chief of Staff and Operations John Mancinelli. Right now, there are three bids submitted by local and nation developers. Next, a set of interviews and then a business plan and design development. Lastly, the negotiations, "In our RFP it shows that we're hoping to have housing by the Fall of 2017. So, it is fairly soon, its an aggressive process that we are working hard to accomplish and we are excited about all of the vendors that have applied," said Mancinelli.



To stay true to the guideline and process, none of the information about those developers is available publicly. Mancinelli said, "it just makes sense" to add campus housing for students, especially with the university's current and expected growth.