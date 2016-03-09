Victims of a Pasco home burglary believe the suspects wanted mon - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Victims of a Pasco home burglary believe the suspects wanted money for drugs

Posted: Updated:
Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510. Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510.
Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510. Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510.

PASCO, WA- One Pasco family says they lost everything of value after a burglar forced their way into their home in broad daylight. Despite losing those valuables, it is thanks to a vigilant neighbor and surveillance video that the family may get closure.

"My daughter came home and she's the one that called me. She comes through the side door, but this is the door they kicked in front," said Kellie Anderson. 

Anderson's daughter came home last Wednesday to an empty house, every electronic, even down to the chargers were gone. "My china hutch had been dumped out, all my family pictures everywhere. Let's see, they went through and took every single piece of my jewelry, the only jewelry I had is my ring and the earrings I wore last Wednesday. They took diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond necklaces, they took everything that was valuable. Maybe not valuable to them, but to me," Anderson explained.

As police took their report, an alert neighbor came outside saying he had video of a red car that seemed out of place. "They (the suspects) actually pull up to the stop sign by my neighbors. They just booked it, off and went straight in front of his house actually," Anderson said.

A 1993-1996 red Ford Thunderbird with two people inside and a backseat full of their belongings. Anderson took it upon herself to post the images to Facebook, hoping someone would recognize them. "We got over 4,000 shares here in the Tri-Cities and I had probably over 100 people contact me about the lookout. Who he was and who's car it was," Anderson explained.

Anderson believes she has narrowed it down to who was involved, hoping this crime can be solved. "They sell this stuff for really cheap because they are addicts and they try to get as much money as they can," she said.

Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   