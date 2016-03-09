Victims of a Pasco home burglary believe the suspects wanted money for drugs

Pasco Police confirmed they are investigating this burglary and if anyone knows anything about the crime to give them a call at 509-545-3510.

PASCO, WA- One Pasco family says they lost everything of value after a burglar forced their way into their home in broad daylight. Despite losing those valuables, it is thanks to a vigilant neighbor and surveillance video that the family may get closure.

"My daughter came home and she's the one that called me. She comes through the side door, but this is the door they kicked in front," said Kellie Anderson.

Anderson's daughter came home last Wednesday to an empty house, every electronic, even down to the chargers were gone. "My china hutch had been dumped out, all my family pictures everywhere. Let's see, they went through and took every single piece of my jewelry, the only jewelry I had is my ring and the earrings I wore last Wednesday. They took diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond necklaces, they took everything that was valuable. Maybe not valuable to them, but to me," Anderson explained.

As police took their report, an alert neighbor came outside saying he had video of a red car that seemed out of place. "They (the suspects) actually pull up to the stop sign by my neighbors. They just booked it, off and went straight in front of his house actually," Anderson said.

A 1993-1996 red Ford Thunderbird with two people inside and a backseat full of their belongings. Anderson took it upon herself to post the images to Facebook, hoping someone would recognize them. "We got over 4,000 shares here in the Tri-Cities and I had probably over 100 people contact me about the lookout. Who he was and who's car it was," Anderson explained.

Anderson believes she has narrowed it down to who was involved, hoping this crime can be solved. "They sell this stuff for really cheap because they are addicts and they try to get as much money as they can," she said.

