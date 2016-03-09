Sandbag locations in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sandbag locations in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - People in of sandbags can purchase some at Ace Hardware stores. Their are two different locations in the Yakima and one in Naches. They are selling 60 pound bags that are ready for use.

Stein,s Ace Hardware is located in the West Valley and assistant manager Kelsey Milner said, that his location is the closest to the flooding and that they are ready to help meet the needs of the people. 

"Right now we've got 16 pallets and we have more and another 18 wheeler ready to come down at a moments notice," said Milner. 

For those who live In Ellensburg you can pick up sandbags tomorrow at the Kiwanis Park, Whipple park and the corner of Dolarway Road and Cascade Street.

