Kennewick School District selects site for next elementary school

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District has chosen a location in the Clearwater Creek development, in Richland, as the site of its 16th elementary school to open the fall of 2018.

This will be Kennewick School District’s first school built within the city limits of Richland.

The property is located in Hayden Homes’ development called Reserve at Clearwater Creek, between Leslie Road and Steptoe Street, next to Claybill Park and near Meadow Springs Country Club. The district purchased the property from Hayden Homes in June 2015. The development is planned to have around 300 homes.



In a unanimous decision at Wednesday night's meeting, the school board voted to select the site based on several factors, including: access, infrastructure, site characteristics, cooperation from local city planning and building agencies, impact on boundaries, proximity to current schools, walking students, projected residential development around school, and proximity to neighboring district.



“As the west end of our district continues to grow, building our next elementary school in the Clearwater Creek development makes the most sense at this time,” stated Superintendent Dave Bond. “The new school will also help alleviate some of the overcrowding at Cottonwood, Ridge View, and Sunset View Elementary schools.”



The district also evaluated two other site options on other land it currently owns off of 10th Avenue near Hansen Park and off of Reata Road in the Badger South development. Neither of those sites scored as high in the evaluating criteria.



