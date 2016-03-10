Shooting with multiple victims in Pennsylvania

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say five people have been killed in a shooting in suburban Pittsburgh and at least two gunmen are at large.



Allegheny County police say four women and a man were killed late Wednesday during a backyard party in the Borough of Wilkinsburg. At least three others are in stable or critical condition at hospitals.



No suspects are in custody. A motive wasn't immediately known.



Lt. Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County homicide unit says the gunmen barged into the party and opened fire in an ambush-style attack.



Resident Kayla Alexander tells WPXI-TV that she heard a barrage of gunshots - more than 20 - in the neighborhood which usually is quiet.



Groups of residents are gathered on the street, some of them sobbing and saying they lost family members.

