Local water specialist tells us what's in our tap water

TRI-CITIES, WA - Have you ever poured yourself a glass of water and asked yourself, what's in my water? We met with Matt, Mahany, with Soft Water Specialists to learn what they're finding.

He tells us most water in the Tri-Cities area falls into the hard water category. So what does this mean and most importantly, is it safe? We learned hard water doesn't necessarily taste bad. What might taste bad though, especially if you live in the city, is chlorine. 

"The cities tend to put a lot of chlorine in the water, they've got to take care of the bacteria. They make sure our water is safe to drink," said Mahany.

Matt says they run into a lot of nitrate issues, caused by fertilizers and pesticides when it comes to well water. But overall, he says those common problems they see in our area are very easy to treat. 

Soft Water Specialists offers free site surveys.


 

