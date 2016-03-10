Ticket for $157M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington State Lottery says someone in Seattle has won a $157 million Mega Millions jackpot.



The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 27-37-54-66-69, with a Mega Ball of 5.



A 7-Eleven convenience store in West Seattle sold the winning ticket. The winner has not yet come forward.



Washington's Lottery advises players to sign the back of their winning ticket and to contact officials for more information on validating and claiming their prize. Jackpots over $100 million must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Olympia.



The jackpot resets at $15 million for the drawing on Friday.